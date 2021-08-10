Hawkins County sheriff's deputies are on the scene at Volunteer High School, where an active shooter was reported shortly after 8 a.m. local time

'Emergency Situation' Unfolding on Tenn. High School's First Day of Classes Following Active Shooter Reports

Several schools entered lockdown in Tennessee Tuesday morning following reports of an active shooter in Church Hill, just south of the Virginia border.

Around 8 a.m., Hawkins County sheriff's deputies responded to a call that an active shooter was inside Volunteer High School, the sheriff's office stated.

Hawkins County EMS Ambulance Services told WVLT that multiple ambulances were dispatched to the school and several patients have been transported from the scene.

Still, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office says that as of 10:45 a.m., "a suspect has not been located and no injuries have been reported."

As of 9:40 a.m., only Volunteer High School remains on lockdown, Kingsport Times News, WHJL and WATE report.

Students are being evacuated to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory, where parents have been alerted to wait for reunification, the school district announced.

According to a Facebook post, the school was hosting a senior breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday to honor the Class of 2022 on their first day of the school year.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a press conference shortly at First Baptist Church in Church Hill to provide updates on the situation.