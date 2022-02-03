Thomas Gerald Golightly, 30, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child

Volunteer Firefighter Charged After Texas Girl Says She Was Sexually Assaulted 15 Times over 17 Days

A volunteer firefighter in Dear Park, Texas faces charges after police say he allegedly raped an underage girl several times, causing her to fear that he had impregnated her.

PEOPLE confirms via online court records that Thomas Gerald Golightly, 30, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.

According to a complaint first obtained by KHOU-TV, the investigation was opened after the 16-year-old girl reported the alleged abuse to her school. She told an employee at the school that she had been assaulted by a friend of her family, and she was concerned that she might have gotten pregnant. The school contacted authorities.

Golightly, who was a firefighter with the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department in southeast Houston, was later arrested by police in the suburb of Deer Park.

In the complaint, the prosecutor alleges that the girl "reported 15 different sexual assaults within 17 days." Authorities say that the incidents happened between December 18, 2021, and January 5, 2022.

In court on Feb. 2, a prosecutor alleged that the rapes were violent, citing "use of a deadly weapon." The District Attorney said that Golightly put a knife to the throat of the victim at least once and also tried to strangled her.

Golightly is being held at the Harris County Jail on $175,000 bond, PEOPLE confirmed. If he posts bail and is released from jail, he has been ordered to stay away from the victim or any other minors except for his 10-year-old son.