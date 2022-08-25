Volunteer Divers Who Helped Find Kiely Rodni's Remains Plan to Search for 2 More Missing Women in California

Adventures With Purpose — an Oregon-based volunteer dive team who helped find Kiely Rodni's car and remains in the Prosser Reservoir in California on Aug. 21 — will now lend their expertise to two other missing person cases in the state: Annette Adams and Jolissa Fuentes.

The team was alerted of the missing women while searching for Rodni.

AWP team lead and diver Doug Bishop, 39, tells PEOPLE since focusing their diving efforts on cold cases over the past two years, they've solved 24 cases and have located 500 cars underwater nationwide.

"When a vehicle is missing, that's a very alarming thing," Bishop says. "And in my experience, there is a likelihood that the vehicle could be underwater, the same way the vehicle could still be out on a trail somewhere."

Volunteer divers. adventures with a purpose

Adams, 75, has been missing since April 2021. According to police, she may have been last seen driving a 2020 black Buick Enclave.

Fuentes, 22, was last seen at a gas station in Selma, Calif., during the early morning hours of Aug. 7, after reportedly getting into a disagreement with a friend at a party.

"She just said that she had got in an argument at the party with her friend, and that she was going to go to the store, and that she would be right back," Fuentes' mom, Norma Nuñez tells PEOPLE.

But she never made it home.

Authorities said surveillance footage captured Fuentes walking into an AM/PM gas station around 4 a.m., Aug. 7, and buying something at the front counter.

She's then seen in the footage walking out of the store and returning to her car, then driving off.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I know that she didn't take off on her own. I know she's not out there willingly. She wouldn't do this," says Nuñez. "Something happened to her."

Selma police revealed Fuentes' cell phone last pinged in the areas of Pine Flat and Avocado Lake in Piedra, Calif. AWP will begin their search of the area today.

"If she's in there, we want her," Nuñez says. "We're praying that she's not. And once that's cleared out, then [police] could start focusing and really looking for my daughter, because I want her home."

Bishop echoes the grieving mom's sentiment.

"I hope I don't [find her]," Bishop says. "In this scenario, I would love nothing more than for Jolissa to be found safe, and for me to come in and do nothing but say, 'Hey, you guys can 100 percent know that she's not in these areas that I've searched,' that in itself is a success."