Va. Boy, 6, Is Fatally Shot While Playing Video Games in His Bed: 'My Baby Was Such a Sweet Boy'

Authorities are searching for several shooters said to be involved in the senseless killing of a little boy playing video games right before bed.

According to police, a 6-year-old was fatally shot in the head in his bed at his Lynchburg, Va., home.

Police say surveillance footage captured multiple suspects firing into the boy's house Monday, just after 11 p.m. When police arrived, he was already dead.

Loved ones identified the victim as beloved kindergartener Kingston Campbell.

WSLS-TV obtained a statement from his mother, Shay Fowler.

"My baby was such a sweet boy," Fowler said, in part. "Kingston had me wrapped around his little finger. He was my weakness. My only son. My youngest child. I will never be the same again."

Fowler noted Kingston's two older sisters were "right beside him" and witnessed him die doing something he loved: playing video games.

"This kid would literally sneak and be up on his Nintendo Switch at late night hours just so he can play Fortnite or Roblox. He didn't care if it was a school night," Fowler's statement said.

"I'm hurt that it had to be my child, but I pray that no one else has to go through this pain that I have to. It's going to be a struggle and a long journey ahead for me and my girls," the statement continues.

Fowler added, "We will forever carry Kingston Ah'mon Campbell with us."

A GoFundMe has been organized to help the family offset funeral costs.

No arrests have been made, but police are pleading with the public to come forth with any information they may have to help catch Kingston's killers.

"The murder of this child is a senseless tragedy stemming from a violent criminal act that has no place in our community. The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily," the Lynchburg Police Department said in a statement. "To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward. The victim and his family deserve nothing less."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.