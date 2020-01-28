Virginia Woman Who Decapitated Her Boyfriend Gets Life in Prison

Roena Cheryl Mills West Virginia Regional Jails

A Virginia woman will spend the rest of her life in a West Virginia prison for the decapitation murder of her boyfriend back in 2018, PEOPLE confirms.

The Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms Roena Cheryl Mills, 43, learned her fate on Monday.

Judge Mark Wills accepted the recommendation of the jurors who convicted Mills in early December for killing and beheading her boyfriend, Bo White. Under the sentence, Mills will never become eligible for parole.

White, 29, was found dead in his Lenore, West Virginia, home in April 2018. His head was found detached from his body, discarded in the woods.

Jurors found her guilty on December 9, 2019.

Police learned of the murder after one of White’s neighbors called 911 after seeing Mills covered in his blood.

When officers arrived, Mills was wearing a single glove. That glove’s match was recovered from White’s bedroom.

Mills apparently told investigators she’d been thrown through a glass door, but would not say by whom. Eventually, during her interrogation, Mills told police they had to take her back to White’s home “and let me get my heads.”

According to the Associated Press, a forensic pathologist testified at Mills’ trial, saying White died from multiple sharp force injuries, including 13 stab wounds to the chest, two to the neck, two to the abdomen and one in the back.

There were 37 wounds on his head.

In a statement, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler thanked detectives “for the outstanding investigation in this case that allowed us to get the maximum penalty under the law for this heinous and brutal murder.”