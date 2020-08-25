'Amazing' Va. Woman Killed Less than a Week After Protective Order Expired

April Logan's mom said she was trying to leave Matthew Coglio, who now stands accused of killing her

Less than a week after the expiration of a two-year protective order, a 22-year-old woman was found dead inside her home after calling 911, according to an affidavit obtained by 13NEWS In Newport News, Virginia.

On Saturday, Newport News Police arrested 25-year-old Matthew Coglio, the Newport News Daily Press reported. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, according to online jail records.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was unclear whether he had made an appearance in front of a judge or if a bond had been set, and whether he had obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Image zoom Matthew Coglio Newport News Police Department

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, police received a call for an unspecified problem, according to a police press release. When they arrived, it states, they discovered April Logan inside her apartment and suffering from her injuries. She was pronounced dead by the paramedics.

Police reportedly stated Logan and Coglio lived together, but Logan’s mother told 13NEWS that she was trying to leave him. Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters that he encourages the public to report anything that looks like domestic violence.

"I would rather respond and it be nothing than for that one we don't respond to and we have another incident like Saturday morning," Drew said. "When situations happen, to those who need help, I promise you we work 24 hours for a reason, if you dial 911 you will get the help you need."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Meanwhile, friends and family gathered for a vigil on Monday behind the Target where Logan worked, the station reported.

"She was amazing, so funny, patient, never had a bad word to say about anyone," her co-worker Tory Ramirez told 13NEWS.

Another friend told reporter Niko Clemmons of 13 News, “You would’ve never known anything was wrong.”