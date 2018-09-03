Va. Woman Found Dead in Pool — and Police Believe Her Brother Drowned Her

A 51-year-old Virginia man is charged with first-degree murder after police say he drowned his 53-year-old sister in a pool.

A possible motive in the killing of Angie Walls remains a mystery, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Walls, a police statement alleges, was killed Saturday in Warrenton by her brother, Ashton Berry. The two lived together, say police.

Police were called to Walls’ home on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m.

Walls’ boyfriend called 911 after finding her unresponsive in an inflatable pool on the deck of her home.

The boyfriend also lives in the home, say police.

Ashton Berry Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators determined Berry allegedly killed Walls by drowning her in the pool, though no cause of death has been released.

According to police, the drowning followed an argument between Berry and Walls.

Berry does not have an attorney of record who could comment on his behalf.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Walls’ funeral expenses.