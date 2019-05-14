Va. Mom Is Found Face Down in Bathtub Beside Bloody Knife: ‘A Horrible Crime,’ Says Son

A Virginia woman was found face down in her bathtub with a bloody knife nearby, and police are asking the public for help solving the homicide case.

At 11:07 p.m. Thursday, the Richmond Police Department performed a welfare check to the home of Suzanne Fairman and found the 53-year-old unresponsive, according to a press release from the department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“After speaking with family members, detectives hope providing a photo of Ms. Fairman will prompt people to come forward with any information they may have on the case,” said Major Crimes Capt. James Laino. “Any information, no matter how small the detail may be, could assist in solving the case.”

According to a search warrant obtained by local TV station WTVR, Fairman was discovered in the tub of her home’s main bathroom with the water running and a “bloody knife visible on the counter.”

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene and have classified the investigation as a homicide. The medical examiner’s office said Fairman’s cause of death was asphyxia, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The paper also reported that detectives collected computers, bedding, gloves, a bandana and knife among other items, according to the warrant.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Scott Fairman, Suzanne’s son who is a sergeant in the North Carolina Air National Guard, told local TV station WWBT that he returned from duty and headed to his mother’s house on Friday.

“It’s still not real to me,” Scott Fairman told the news station. “We were incredibly close. We had each other and only each other. She was the most positive and inspirational person I knew who impacted the lives of anybody she met.”

In an interview with WTVR, Fairman described the killing as “a horrible crime,” and added, “Every little bit of information is vital to every part of this — even if people think this is irrelevant.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.