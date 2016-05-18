Virginia Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Publicly Mourning His Death

A Fairfax County, Virginia woman has been accused of murdering her husband after publicly mourning him on Facebook, according to reports.

Kim Pham LaRocque was charged on Monday with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the July 2015 death of her husband Eric LaRocque, the Fairfax Times reports.

According to the newspaper, last year police responded to the call of an unresponsive man at the family’s home and found Eric, 33, with a fatal gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but did find a handgun and a bullet at the scene and also took computers and cellphones from the home, which helped in presenting their case on Monday, NBC 4 in Washington D.C. reports.

At the time of Eric’s death, LaRocque, 35, reportedly mourned her husband – and father of her two children – alongside his family, and even changed her Facebook profile picture to a photo of a button with her husband’s initials and the words, “Forever in our hearts” 12 days after he died.

“We find no comfort in these proceedings, but they are important to all who knew and loved Eric,” a statement from the victim’s family, obtained by the network, read. “Our focus is on Eric’s children.”