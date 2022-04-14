Bryan Wampler, 53, is suspected of fatally shooting 59-year-old Vivian Wampler and 81-year-old Elizabeth Sturgill at his Norton, Va., home in a double murder-suicide

Virginia Woman and Her Mother Are Killed by Husband, Who Had History of Domestic Violence

A Virginia man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself had a history of domestic violence, according to reports.

Bryan Wampler, 53, is suspected of fatally shooting 59-year-old Vivian Wampler and 81-year-old Elizabeth Sturgill at his Norton, Va., home on Sunday, in a double murder-suicide, the Kingsport Times-News reports.

According to the outlet, police responded to calls at the home in the past, and Bryan had an arrest record stemming back to Feb. 2019 when he was taken into custody for putting a gun to Vivian's head. At the time, he faced assault and battery charges against a family member.

From jail, Bryan allegedly called his wife 17 times.

A judge granted Vivian a protective order, which she requested to be dissolved weeks later, the outlet reports.

In May 2019, in addition to facing one misdemeanor count of assault on a family member and the brandishing charge, he was charged with 17 counts of violating a protective order for the February phone calls to Vivian, according to the Times-News.

A judge found Bryan guilty on the assault charge and two charges of violating a protective order. For the assault, he was handed down six months suspended jail time and substance abuse counseling. Two months of suspended jail time were ordered for the protective order violations, per the outlet.

According to reports, police were called out to the home three more times, thereafter: once in February 2020 for a domestic call, once in May 2020 for a rescue call, and for the last time on Sunday.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller told the Johnson City Press over the weekend: "Based on the evidence collected at the scene at this stage of the investigation, it appears to have been a murder-suicide."