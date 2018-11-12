Va. Woman Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister — then Staged Scene to Look Like Murder-Suicide

A Virginia mother and daughter police initially said had died in a 2017 murder-suicide were actually killed by a close relative, police now allege.

Megan Hargan, 35, was arrested early Friday morning in West Virginia and charged with the murders of her mother, Pamela Hargan, 63, and her younger sister, Helen Hargan, 23, who were found fatally shot in their McLean home on July 14, 2017, Fairfax County Police Major Ed O’Carroll told reporters at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Calling the murders “domestic violence at its worst,” O’Carroll said that on the day of the killings, police received “an urgent 911 call reporting that someone in the home might have been killed.”

Officers rushed to the home, where they found both bodies. Local station WTSP reported at the time that Pamela was found dead in the $1.3 million home’s laundry room while Megan was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Authorities subsequently called the deaths a murder-suicide, saying Helen had killed her mother before turning the gun on herself.

But O’Carroll said that a closer look at the evidence soon after determined “that the scene was staged and made to appear to be a murder-suicide,” and that the killer was someone else.

Police interviewed Megan Hargan on they day of the killings and then again a few days later, O’Carroll said. He alleged that she attempted fraudulent money transfers from her mom’s account on the day of the killings as well as the day before.

Megan Hargan was indicted last Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, O’Carroll said. She was arrested Friday morning near her West Virginia home during a traffic stop, he said.

Pamela Hagan’s sister, Tammy North, told local station WUSA she thinks her niece committed the murders out of jealousy because Pamela had purchased a home for Helen.

“I want justice for [Pamela] and Helen,” North told WUSA.

It is unclear if Megan Hargan has retained an attorney who can comment on her behalf. She has not yet entered a plea of guilt or innocence.