Michele and Peter Francis had been married nearly 26 years

Va. Wife Is Murdered by Husband Days After Handing Him Separation Papers, Then Man Kills Himself

Police in Virginia say a 57-year-old man responded to being served with separation papers by killing his wife of 25 years in a murder-suicide.

Peter Francis, Sr., shot and killed his wife, Michele Francis, 53, on Saturday night before turning the gun on himself, according to a statement from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The murder-suicide happened days after Michele presented her husband with separation papers.

Officers responded to the couple's Stafford home shortly after 10 p.m., after receiving 911 calls from people who'd heard two gunshots.

Those officers discovered the two bodies in the bedroom the couple shared.

"Both had sustained single gunshot wounds," reads the statement.

According to reports, the couple's teenaged son was on the first floor of the home at the time of the murder-suicide.

Their teen daughter was in Florida, with her older sister, Tiffini Amber Pietrzak, 24.

Pietrzak spoke to the Free Lance–Star, and said that her mother wanted a separation because she'd had enough of her husband's abuse.

"My father took my mom's life simply because she got tired of his abuse and had decided to leave him," Pietrzak said. "He's been causing us pain our entire lives and now he's caused pain that may never go away."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help Pietrzak care for her siblings.

"I never imagined having two extra people to be responsible for," she told the paper. "We have enough on our plate with our own family, but I'm all they have left."

Pietrzak said her younger sister moved to her residence in Florida weeks ago, citing a toxic environment inside the home.