Six months after a 2-year-old Virginia girl was burned to death in Norfolk, a judge found there was “overwhelming” evidence against her mother and the mother’s boyfriend in connection with her death, multiple news outlets report.

Shelby Love, 23, is charged with felony child abuse in the scalding death of daughter Harley Rae Williams, according to local TV stations WTKR and WVEC and the Virginian-Pilot newspaper.

Love’s boyfriend, 34-year-old John Hardee, is charged with felony child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding.

On Tuesday the judge in the case certified all of the charges and sent them on to a grand jury for review, according to WVEC.

The evidence presented during Tuesday’s probable cause hearing showed that Harley had burns on about 42 percent of her body, including her legs, back, arms, buttocks and feet, WTKR and WVEC report.

Prosecutors also noted that the autopsy revealed serious bruises and bleeding on the back of the little gir’s head, abdomen, chest and ear, reportedly consistent with abuse.

The judge called the photographs of her injuries “horrible, horrible.”

Authorities believe that Harley was scalded with hot water around 5 p.m. on April 24 and suffered for about 10 hours until she lost consciousness, according to the Virginian-Pilot. That’s when Love and Hardee finally called authorities, as Harley’s condition worsened.

RELATED: Slain Boy Scout’s Family Watches Alleged Drunk Driver Apologize in Court but Plead Not Guilty: ‘Nothing Can Fill the Void’

#BREAKING : cases against John Tucker Hardee and Shelby Love will move forward. Both are charged in the child abuse death of Love’s daughter Harley. Judge ruled there is probable cause, “substantial, overwhelming evidence.” #13NewsNow — Laura Geller 13News Now (@13LauraGeller) October 16, 2018

From left: Shelby Love and John Hardee Virginia Police Department

Body camera footage from the sergeant who responded to the call showed the child had “skin falling off her feet,” as the medics on the scene described it.

As various parties testified and evidence was presented, Love sobbed audibly in the courtroom, WTKR reports.

The couple allegedly applied Vaseline and burn cream, among other remedies, to treat Harley’s wounds. During the hearing, a medical expert testified that if she had instead received proper medical care sooner, she likely would have survived.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to WTKR, Hardee pleaded guilty to child abuse in 2014 after he broke his own child’s skull and was therefore not allowed to be around children alone at the time of Harley’s burning.

However, the station reports that evidence indicates Hardee was alone with her the night of the alleged abuse.

RELATED VIDEO: Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Why SHe Didn’t Speak About Mom’s Abuse

Love’s defense has reportedly argued that she was being abused by Hardee and didn’t know how dangerous he truly was. Her attorney said she was not present at the time her daughter was hurt and that she did try to help Harley.

Hardee’s attorney said that he, too, tried to help Harley and contended there was not sufficient evidence to move the case forward — which the judge rejected.

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney, which is prosecuting the case, and lawyers for Love and Hardee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Wednesday.