On the evening of August 26, 2009, a Virginia couple went on a relaxing date that ended in disaster.

Heidi Childs 18, and David Metzler, 19, headed to the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia. Metzler brought his guitar, and the couple planned to build a fire and enjoy the evening together. It was a typical date for the young couple who had known each other since high school, but didn’t begin dating until they attended Virginia Tech.

But things took a tragic turn between 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m. That’s when police say that Metzler and Childs were shot to death in the parking lot. Their bodies were discovered the next day by a man walking his dogs. The shooter — or shooters — were never found.

According to Fox News, Childs’ purse, credit cards, camera and cellphone were taken. Metzler’s guitar was still found inside his blue 1992 Toyota Camry. The missing items have not been recovered.

For the past decade, police have been unable to solve the case. They have not publicly named any suspects, and the case has grown cold.

Now, police are redoubling their efforts to solve the tragic mystery, and have created a new website to garner fresh interest in the case.

“We have new leads still coming in that we are pursuing,” Lt. Colonel Tim Lyon, Director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation said in a statement on Facebook. “But we still need the public’s help to fit all of these pieces and parts together to bring justice to Heidi, David and their families.”

“We have specific individuals we are interested in,” Lyon continued. “We have DNA, and are working to take advantage of 10 years worth of technological and scientific advancements in DNA testing and criminal databases. But we still need the public’s help to fit all of these pieces and parts together.”

The FBI is now contributing $28,000, increasing the total reward for the case to $100,000, ABC News reports.

“It’s time to come forward and let these families find some sense of peace,” Lt. Col. Lyon said in the statement. “Heidi’s parents and siblings, David’s parents and siblings, their friends have all been held hostage long enough.”

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the case to call 540-375-9589. The public can also anonymously provide tips through their website.