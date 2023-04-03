Virginia Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Files $40M Lawsuit Over School's Failure to Protect Her

Abigail Zwerner alleges the vice principal of Richneck Elementary School ignored several warnings about the child shooter ahead of his Jan. 6 attack

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 3, 2023 10:36 AM
Published on April 3, 2023 10:36 AM
Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner
Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner. Photo: Today Show

A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is suing the administrators of her school for $40M.

Abigail Zwerner of Newport News, Virginia, named several defendants in her lawsuit, including the School Board of Richneck Elementary School where the incident took place, former schools Superintendent George Parker III, former Richneck principal Briana Foster Newton, and former Richneck vice principal Ebony Parker, PEOPLE has confirmed.

According to the 20-page complaint seen by PEOPLE, the vice principal was warned multiple times by different teachers on the day of the shooting that the child involved was behaving violently and reportedly had a gun.

Specifically, the suit alleges that she breached "her assumed duty" to protect Zwerner, "despite multiple reports that a firearm was on school property and likely in possession of a violent individual."

Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner
Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner. Today Show

In the suit, Zwerner said she now suffers from "physical pain and mental anguish." New details about the child involved in the incident were also revealed in the suit, including an incident from the prior school year in which the then-five-year-old allegedly strangled and choked a teacher.

He was reportedly removed from Richneck Elementary after the incident, the suit added, but was allowed to return for the current 2022-2023 school year.

Other alleged incidents, including inappropriately touching a classmate on the playground during recess, cursing at classmates and teachers, and chasing other children around with a belt and threatening to hurt them, are also noted in the lawsuit.

Due to the child's repeated violent behaviors, a parent was required to accompany him to school. On the day of the shooting, however, no parent was present.

"We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives," the boy's family said in a statement in January, per CNN.

"Our heart goes out to our son's teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school," the statement continued.

Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
School Shooting in Newport News, Virginia. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

"Teachers' concerns with John Doe's behavior was regularly brought to the attention of Richneck Elementary School administration, and the concerns were always dismissed," Zwerner's suit alleges. "Often when he was taken to the school office to address his behavior, he would return to the classroom shortly thereafter with some type of reward, such as a piece of candy."

According to the suit, on the day of the shooting, Zwerner told vice principal Parker that the child was in a "violent mood" and threatening to physically harm another child. Another teacher was told by two students that the child had a gun and told Parker she saw the child with an object in his sweatshirt. The teacher involved also searched the boy's backpack but did not find a weapon.

A third teacher then allegedly told Parker that the child showed a gun to another child at recess and threatened to "hurt him if he told anyone," according to the complaint. Another school employee later asked Parker for permission to search the child for the gun but Parker allegedly stopped them.

Zwerner was shot around 1:59 p.m. that day by the child in her classroom while sitting at the reading table.

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6 year old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on . The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who's devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family School Shooting , Newport News, United States - 09 Jan 2023
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6 year old student. John C Clark/AP/Shutterstock

The Newport News School Board as well as the Newport News School District did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Zwerner's attorney also didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Zwerner recently talked about the experience and how her life has changed forever.

In an interview with the Today show, Zwerner, 25, gave an update on how she's been progressing since the harrowing incident.

"I've been doing okay," she told the Today's Savannah Guthrie. "It's been challenging. I've gone through a lot of obstacles and challenges."

Zwerner was in her first-grade classroom when the students shot her. She raised her hand and the bullet went through her hand and then struck her chest.

"It could've been fatal," Zwerner added on Today. "We believe — with my hand being up, with it going through my hand first — we believe that, by the bullet going through the hand first, that it most likely saved my life."

Shortly after the shooting, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at a press conference that the young student was taken into custody. He also described the shooting as intentional.

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told NBC News in early March that the 6-year-old would not face charges, saying that the "prospect that a 6-year-old can stand trial is problematic."

"I remember him pointing the gun at me," Zwerner told Today. "I remember the look on his face. I remember the gun going off. I remember feeling something. It was a pretty scary day."

"There's some things that I'll never forget. And I just will never forget the look on his face that he gave me while he pointed the gun directly at me," she added. "That's something that I will never forget. It's changed me. It's changed my life."

