Virginia Realtor Killed in 'Targeted' Ambush While Celebrating His Birthday in Turks and Caicos

Kent Carter's girlfriend said he used his body as a shield to protect her when gunmen opened fire on their hotel shuttle

By
Published on October 5, 2022 06:54 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=486009303543690&set=a.486009276877026 Kent Carter - DMV Real Estate pesntodorSa49 6 e a M 3 s A c2m y l6 t u 2 r gg5h 0 ii gu26lt81 t 2 u3 d : 3 a Y t e 0 ·
Photo: Kent Carter/FaceBook

A well-known realtor and NAACP leader was shot and killed while celebrating his birthday in Turks and Caicos in what police are calling a "targeted attack."

Kent Carter, the 1st Vice President of the NAACP Arlington Branch, was riding in a car after going on an excursion on the island Sunday evening, when men pulled up in another vehicle and began to shoot, according to Fox 5 DC.

The shooting was one of a series of events that killed three people and injured five, Turks and Caicos police commissioner Trevor Botting said.

In an initial police update shared via Facebook, Botting said a local hospital was placed on lockdown and urged locals and tourists to stay away from the hospital unless it was an emergency, asking them to "Please remain calm."

In a second press briefing issued Monday, Botting gave more details on the deadly shooting.

He said a car with employees who worked nearby and two tourists who had just left an excursion was "the first targeted attack" at 6 p.m. local time Sunday.

"It was committed by armed criminals in a vehicle. These criminals proceeded to indiscriminately shoot into the vehicle transporting the employees and the tourists. As a result of this attack, two persons were murdered, one from the local business and another being a tourist from the United States."

He did not identify the victims, however, NAACP confirmed Carter, a father of one, was the person killed in the attack.

"NAACP Arlington Branch mourns the tragic and unexpected loss of our 1st Vice President, Kent Carter, who passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, while vacationing abroad," the organization said in a statement.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family. May God grant them strength during this time of sorrow."

His girlfriend Alonia Williams spoke with Julius D. "JD" Spain, Sr., President of the NAACP Arlington Branch, and said she was with Carter when he was fatally shot, according to Fox 5 DC.

The couple was in Turks and Caicos for Carter's birthday and had gone to the beach. They were returning to their hotel in a shuttle when the incident happened and Carter protected her by using his body as a shield.

Carter's neighbor Robert York described him as "Just a really great, standup guy" to the outlet, adding, "One of the best neighbors you could have. He and his family, just really great neighbors. So this is just incredibly sad news."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Carter was a former special agent and a veteran, the news station reported.

In his briefing, Botting said another attack also occurred after police "intercepted" the suspects' car, causing the gunmen to open fire at officers with automatic weapons. The police car's windshield and two tires were hit and damaged as two officers shot back "to protect themselves and their colleagues."

One policeman was seriously injured and the suspects' vehicle fled the scene.

In a third incident, one man showed up at the hospital with a head injury, Botting said. Police believe he was hit during officers' exchange of gunfire with the suspects at a grocery store.

The body of a man who authorities suspect was one of the "armed attackers" was also found in a dockyard. Botting said it's likely he was hit during the shootout with police, however, that hasn't been confirmed and authorities are "actively investigating" that death.

Botting added, "I believe the original attack was targeted and carried out by gang members who acted without conscious, who had no regard for life, and who are hellbent on causing indiscriminate harm and misery across the [Turks and Caicos Islands]."

"This violence we know is linked to drug supply and is fueled by revenge, turf wars, and retribution," Botting said before vowing that police "will defend themselves and the country to the fullest" against illegal violence.

Related Articles
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty
2 Georgia Deputies Ambushed and Killed While Serving Arrest Warrant: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Donald Surrett, killed at the Safeway Grocery Store Bend, Oregon Shooting Aug. 28, 2022
Hero Grocery Store Worker Tried to Disarm Gunman Before Being Killed in Oregon Safeway Shooting
Four Muslim men murdered in Albuquerque
Suspect Detained After 4 Muslim Men Are Killed in New Mexico in Slayings Police Believe Are Connected
Adam Simjee, Mikayla Paulus
Florida College Student Is Killed in Robbery While Hiking in Talladega National Forest
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Texas Shooter Kills 2 and Injures 3 Police Officers Before Turning Gun on Himself
David Siau, Christy Siau, McKenzie Siau
Toddler and Father Killed in Montana After Man Drives Into Family and Started Shooting: Police
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
13 Killed, Many More Injured in Weekend Shootings Across U.S.
De'Avry Thomas
18-Month-Old Pa. Boy Killed in Drive-By Shooting Police Believe Targeted Other Person in Car
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Perez/AP/Shutterstock (12973318m) Storefront window with bullet holes is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia Shooting, Philadelphia, United States - 05 Jun 2022
3 Dead After Late Night Shooting Involving Multiple Gunmen on Philadelphia's South Street: Police
July 2, 2022; Akron, OH, USA; Protesters gather in front of the Stubbs Justice Center on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Akron, Ohio, calling for justice for Jayland Walker after he was fatally shot by Akron Police on Monday. Mandatory Credit: Phil Masturzo-USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA ; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)
LeBron James Prays for 'My City' Akron as Protests Erupt Over Police Shooting of Jayland Walker
Harris County Sheriff car
Houston Girl, 9, 'Intentionally Shot' in Domestic Disturbance Day After Boy, 7, Killed in Separate Shooting
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Tulsa Hospital Shooting Suspect Was a Patient Who Had Recent Back Surgery and Targeted His Doctor: Cops
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Kunzelman/AP/Shutterstock (12979143a) Law enforcement vehicles block the road at the scene of a shooting at a Maryland business near Smithsburg, Md., on . A man opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing multiple people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said US--Shooting-Maryland, Smithsburg, United States - 09 Jun 2022
Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Company Kills 3 and Injures 1, Police Say
A memorial across the street from Tops Friendly Market at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Supermarket was the site of a fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in a historically Black neighborhood of Buffalo by a young white gunman is being investigated as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism, according to federal officials.
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted on Murder, Terrorism, Hate Crime and Other Charges
At Least 9 Shot, Multiple Fatalities Reported, in Mass Shooting at TOPS Friendly Markets in Buffalo. Google Maps.
10 Dead in 'Racially Motivated' Mass Shooting at Buffalo Grocery Store, Suspect in Custody