Va. Realtor Killed by 84-Year-Old Man, Who Then Confessed to Police Before Fatally Shooting Himself

A Virginia community is mourning a local real estate agent who was fatally shot by one of his clients in a murder-suicide.

On Friday, at about 6 p.m., Portsmouth police responded to a home on Bolling Road. Upon arrival, officers encountered 84-year-old Albert Baglione, who was armed and said he had killed his realtor, according to a police news release.

Baglione then went back inside the home, and moments later, officers heard a gunshot. When they entered the home, they found both Baglione and his realtor, Søren Arn-Oelschlegel, dead.

According to a neighbor, Baglione had signed a contract to purchase the home without seeing it and was unhappy.

"He bought the house sight unseen from Alabama, moved in here Thursday, and called a real estate agent Friday to return the house," the neighbor told WTKR.

Arn-Oelschlegel, 41, had gone to the home in hopes of helping Baglione feel better about his purchase.

"We are heartbroken to announce to our Hampton Roads Pride family that yesterday, Friday, October 8, 2021, Søren Arn-Oelschlegel, our brother, friend, member and volunteer was fatally shot," nonprofit Hampton Road Pride wrote on their Facebook page. "Our love and support goes out to Soren's family and friends as we struggle to wrap our heads around this devastating loss. Soren's kind and generous spirit left us too soon."

Rudy Almanzor, president of the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit, told WTKR that Arn-Oelschlegel had been an active member of the organization for more than a decade.

"He always had tons of energy. I never saw him not smiling, laughing, and wanting to have fun. He worked hard, played hard," Almanzor said of Arn-Oelschlegel.

The nonprofit has planned a candlelight vigil Thursday. Almanzor said he's struggling with understanding how this could have happened and why.