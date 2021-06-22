Police Discover 'Horrific' Triple Homicide in Virginia While Performing a Wellness Check on Family

Authorities in Virginia are investigating the "horrific" triple homicide of a mother and her two children discovered dead in their home over the weekend.

On Sunday, the bodies of one woman and two children were found in a Herndon home. It remains unclear how the victims died but police believe their murders to be connected to a suicide the day before, Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

According to DeBoard, hours earlier, a man died by suicide in Fairfax County. Prior to his death, he made statements that prompted officers to contact Herndon police and request that their officers conduct a welfare check.

With the help of neighbors, officers were able to get inside the home the man had mentioned, where they discovered the victims' bodies in a scene DeBoard described as "horrific."

It remains unclear how the victims died. A motive for the deaths remains unknown.