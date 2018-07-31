Missing Virginia Mom-of-4 Was Allegedly Choked to Death by Ex, Then Stuffed in Plastic Bag

The search continues in Virginia for the remains of a missing mother-of-four, who authorities allege was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who has allegedly confessed to the crime.

Court records obtained by PEOPLE confirm that Lamont Johnson, 41, stands accused of killing the mother of his two children, Bellamy Gamboa.

Johnson allegedly told police he shoved Gamboa, who then fell down some stairs, according to the court documents. He then allegedly strangled her to death.

Gamboa was last seen alive the evening of July 1 at the home she shared with her alleged killer.

While their romantic relationship had ended, the two still lived together, taking care of their infant twins, according to the documents.

Gamboa was reported missing July 2, after she failed to show up for work.

Two days later, police found her car near Lake Edward, the court documents state.

Johnson allegedly told police he stuffed Gamboa’s body into a plastic bag and drove the remains to Chesapeake, according to the court documents.

Authorities have yet to recover her body.

Johnson was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree murder charge. He has not entered a plea to the charge, and his public defender could not be reached for comment.

Lamont Johnson Courtesy Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

He remains in custody without bond. He also faces four misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but the court documents obtained by PEOPLE do not specify what led to those charges.

The court documents confirm Gamboa filed a complaint against Johnson in March 2017, alleging he had attacked her twice and that he was consistently threatening to harm her.

“I did not press charges as I fear it will make him even angrier,” Gamboa wrote in the complaint. “I feel as if anything I do to protect myself will just make him come after me if he snaps again.”

About a month later, Johnson filed a complaint against Gamboa, claiming she had assaulted him. The document alleges she slapped him in the face and pushed him once.

Charges were filed against both but later dropped.