Va. Mom Murdered Her 2 Daughters, Then Called Their Father to Tell Him What She'd Done

Veronica Youngblood allegedly gave her daughters sleeping pill gummies before she shot them

By Christine Pelisek
Published on March 23, 2023 04:37 PM
Veronica Youngblood with her daughter Sharon Castro
Veronica Youngblood with her daughter Sharon Castro. Photo: Fairfax County District Court

A Virginia woman accused of fatally shooting her two daughters was found guilty of both murders on Wednesday.

Veronica Youngblood, 37, was charged with killing Sharon Castro, 15, and Brooklynn Youngblood, 5, on Aug. 5, 2018, in their McLean home.

She had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, The Washington Post reported.

"This case goes well beyond merely having a mental illness," Fairfax County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kelsey Gill said during closing arguments, according to the Post. "This goes well beyond depression. This goes well beyond PTSD. This goes well beyond being suicidal."

Prosecutors argued that Youngblood murdered her children to get back at her ex-husband who was allegedly scheduled to move out of the state with Brooklynn, the Post reported.

Youngblood allegedly purchased a gun nine days before the murders and gave her daughters sleeping pill gummies before she shot Brooklynn once in the head and Sharon twice, according to the Post.

Before Sharon died, she was able to call 911 and talk to officers on the scene.

Veronica Youngblood
Veronica Youngblood. Fairfax County Police Department

"She said her mom came into the room and said, 'I'm gonna take you to see God,' and then shot her," an officer testified, NBC4 reported.

Brooklynn died at the scene.

Youngblood was taken into custody after she called her ex-husband and left a voicemail telling him she loathed him and admitting to the killings, according to NBC4.

Youngblood's attorney claimed she had been physically and sexually abused and was hearing voices that commanded her to kill her daughters prior to the murders, WTOP reported.

Jurors also found Youngblood guilty of gun charges.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

