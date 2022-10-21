A 30-year-old Virginia woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, who suffered a "medical emergency" in May, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page.

A Spotsylvania County Grand Jury indicted Dorothy Clements on Monday, officials stated. She was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child neglect.

Clements was booked Wednesday evening and currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail, where she was denied bond, according to online jail records. It was unclear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

On May 6, Clements 4-year-old son suffered a medical emergency at his home. Two days later, the boy died from his injuries, officials stated.

"Detectives from the Child Victims Unit investigated the death and learned from doctors that the child's toxicity level showed a high level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)," states the sheriff's office's social media post. "Detectives believe the child ingested a large amount of THC gummies."

Detectives alleged the doctor informed them that if the boy had received medical care shortly after the incident occurred, "it could have prevented death."

During the investigation, detectives alleged that Clements' statements did not match evidence seized from the home.