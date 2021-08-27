Alicia Thomas, 24, and her 5-year-old daughter Myra were found by relatives dead inside their Mink Shoals home just after 11 a.m. on Monday

W.Va. Man Fatally Shot His Wife and 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself

A West Virginia man allegedly fatally shot his wife and daughter on Monday before turning the gun on himself.

Alicia Thomas, 24, and her 5-year-old daughter Myra were found by relatives dead inside their Mink Shoals home just after 11 a.m., according to Sgt. Brian Humphreys of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Alicia's husband, 28-year-old Donald Thomas, was also found dead inside the home next to a gun authorities believe he used in an apparent double murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said.

The couple's 1-year-old daughter Lona was also inside the home, alive but in critical condition. She was airlifted to a children's hospital, where she underwent surgery to remove a bullet from her head.

She is currently listed as critically stable and in the hospital's ICU, according to the sheriff's office.

In a news conference on Monday, Humphreys said that local relatives discovered the family after no one had heard from them for several days.

Alicia's mom, Tracy Miller, hadn't heard from her daughter since the Thursday prior but knew she was planning on moving out of the home, she told WHSV.

"She had gotten an apartment and paid the down payment on it and she was finally able to do this by herself with the kids and that was the last time I spoke to her," Miller said. "My kids are dead because she wanted to leave that is the bottom line."

Seven 911 calls had been made to the residence over the last year, though only one was related to domestic violence, Humphreys told reporters. The others were related to financial crimes, harassment, and neighbor disputes.

In February, Donald Thomas was charged with domestic battery. However, the charges were dropped in June after Alicia failed to appear in court, Humphreys said during the news conference.

On Wednesday, Miller said her daughter did not appear in court "because she was afraid."

"We knew he was going to kill my daughter," Miller told WHSV. "He has been hurting her for years."