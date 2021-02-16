DeAngelo Bonds has been charged with second-degree murder

Virginia Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman He Lived with Before Dumping Her Body in River

A Virginia man is accused of killing the woman he lived with early Monday morning, the night of Valentine's Day.

DeAngelo Bonds was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Monday, Roanoke police said in a press release.

Officers responded to a call reporting "suspicious circumstances" at an apartment around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, police said. Once there, officers "located a residence in disarray with signs of a struggle, but did not locate anyone in the apartment."

Bonds, 22, was eventually found sitting in his car in a parking lot about six miles from the apartment.

Police claimed that Bonds "shot and killed the female resident of the apartment." The woman was later identified as 18-year-old Adreonna Keffer. Bonds "notified officers that he disposed of the female's body," police said.

Keffer's body was found in the Roanoke River after an "extensive search," police said.

It was not immediately clear if Bonds has obtained legal representation or entered a plea at this time.