AMBER Alert Issued for 3 Virginia Siblings, Who Police Say Are in 'Extreme Danger'

Authorities in Virginia have issued an AMBER Alert for three siblings who they believe are in “extreme danger.”

The Virginia State Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for Cameron Allison, 6, Emma Allison, 6, and Colin Allison, 21 months.

The three children have been missing from Roanoke County since Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the state police.

The statement alleges the three children may be in the company of John Varion Allison, who is accused of abducting them.

It’s unclear if John is the children’s father.

John is a white make with blonde hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs around 185 lbs.

“He may be in the company of his wife, Ruby Marie Allison,” the statement reads, describing her as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 160 lbs.

Police say John Allison may be operating a maroon 1999 Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia license plate # VVU-3796, or a maroon 2006 Cadillac with Virginia license plate # VMN-8238.

Cameron Allison is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. His sister, Emma, is also white, and also has brown hair and eyes.

Colin Allison is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes

Police ask that anyone who spots John or the children call 911 or contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8798 or (540) 777-8799.