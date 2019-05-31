A shooter opened fire at a municipal complex in Virginia Beach, VA., on Friday afternoon. Eleven people were killed and at least six were taken to local hospitals, according to Police Chief Jim Cevera, who spoke out at a press conference on Friday evening.

The shooting took place at the city’s public works building. The Virginia Beach PD began tweeting about the incident at 4:54 pm with a warning for the public to “avoid the municipal center area.”

The PD tweeted again about 30 minutes later stating that the shooter had been taken into custody and that multiple injuries were reported, but the gunman — who may have been a former public utilities worker with the city — was later reported to be among the deceased.

A local Virginia hospital tweeted that it was receiving various victims.

Building employee Sheila Cook, who was nearby at the time of the shooting, told reporters she heard muffled shooting and that police responded quickly. She said employees in her office were told to stay at their desks during the incident. “I’m feeling shaken and relieved at the same time,” she said.

On Twitter, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam stated that his team was “actively monitoring” the situation.

PEOPLE’s calls and emails to the Virginia Beach police department were not immediately returned.

This is a breaking news story — check back for updates.