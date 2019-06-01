Virginia Beach Shooting Victims Killed in 'Senseless Act of Violence' Were City Employees

Image zoom Virginia Beach city manager Dave Hansen ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

Police have identified the victims and the suspected gunman of the Friday shooting that left 12 dead and multiple injured at a Municipal Complex in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

In a Saturday morning press conference, Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera named DeWayne Craddock as the suspected shooter.

Craddock, 40, had worked as an engineer in the city’s public utilities department for 15 years. He died in a shoot out with police.

Dave Hansen, the Virginia Beach city manager, said in the press conference that, as a city employee, Craddock had “a security pass” to access the building where he allegedly opened fire. “He was authorized to enter the building,” Hansen said.

Cervera declined to comment on the suspect’s possible motive. “Right now, we have a lot of questions. The whys, they will come later. Right now, we have more questions than we have answers,” he said.

RELATED: 12 Dead, Multiple People Injured After Gunman Opens Fire at a Virginia Beach Municipal Complex

The building where the gunman opened fire houses public works, public utilities and printing operation.

In the press conference, Hansen said that 11 of the 12 victims killed in the “senseless, incomprehensible act of violence” were city employees. The 12th victim had been a contractor who was in the building to fill out a permit.

“I have worked with most of them for many years,” Hansen remarked at the press conference. “They leave a void that we will never be able to fill.”

Image zoom ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

The victims were identified as Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua A. Hardy, Michelle “Missy” Langer Robert “Bobby” Williams, and Herbert “Bert” Snelling.

Of the city employees, the majority of the victims had worked in the city’s public works department for many years.

According to Hansen, Williams worked in the city’s public utilities department as a special projects coordinator for over 41 years, while Nettleton had been with them for over 28 years.

Snelling was the one victim who did not work for the city of Virginia Beach.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Image zoom Vicki Cronis-Nohe/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Authorities previously revealed that the shooting began shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time.

The gunman, walked through the building shooting people on different floors with a handgun which he reloaded multiple times, Cevera said in a press conference Friday evening.

Upon receiving a call, officers rushed to the scene and were fired upon.

“They immediately engaged with the suspect, and I can tell you that it was a long gun battle between those four officers and that suspect,” Cervera said.

Those who survived the shooting were reunited with family and loved ones at a Princess Anne Middle School.

Virginia Mayor Bobby Dyer struggled to hold back tears as he addressed the press conference, describing the shooting as “Virginia Beach’s darkest hour.”