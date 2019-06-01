Virginia Beach Natives Pharrell Williams, Pusha T & More Stars Mourn Shooting Victims

Celebrities are paying tribute to the 12 victims of the Friday shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

On Friday afternoon, a gunman opened fire on a Municipal Complex which houses the city’s public works, public utilities and a printing operation. The gunman killed 12 people and injured more, before he was killed in a shoot out with police. All but one of the victims worked for the city.

Pharrell Williams, who hails from Virginia Beach, posted an emotional tribute to his hometown on Friday night.

“We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected,” he wrote. “We are resilient. We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do.”

Rapper Pusha T, also a Virginia Beach native, posted a similar sentiment.

“Sending my prayers and love to the city of Virginia Beach, condolences to all of the families who lost loved ones… I’m so sorry,” he wrote.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also honored the victims of the “senseless” shooting.

“Our hearts are broken for the people of Virginia Beach, a community devastated by a senseless act of violence,” he wrote. “We send our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.”

Figure skater Johnny Weir wrote that he was “praying for the families and loved ones of the victims of today’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach.”

“What a horrific day for America,” he added. “Things have got to change.”

“This is heartbreaking and horrifying. This has to end,” Katie Couric tweeted.

George Takei called for gun control reform in his tribute post, writing, “Virginia Beach. I am so heartsick. #GunControlNow.”

In a similar sentiment, comedian Michael Ian Black wrote: “The mass shootings aren’t ever going to stop unless we want them to.”

“Another horrendous mass shooting in America,” Piers Morgan wrote. “Another moment for Americans to offer lots of thoughts & prayers — then shrug & do nothing to stop it happening again. I love America but this complacent attitude to its gun violence culture is horrible.”

Singer Dinah Jane tweeted: “#VirginiaBeach sad that this is the reality we’re living.. We shall not live in fear but pray for better days”

On Saturday morning, police revealed the names of the 12 victims of the shooting, as well as the identity of the gunman.

The gunman, walked through the building on Friday afternoon shooting people on different floors with a handgun which he reloaded multiple times, Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said in a press conference Friday evening.

Upon receiving a call, officers rushed to the scene and were fired upon.

“They immediately engaged with the suspect, and I can tell you that it was a long gun battle between those four officers and that suspect,” Cervera said.

Virginia Mayor Bobby Dyer struggled to hold back tears as he addressed the press conference, describing the shooting as “Virginia Beach’s darkest hour.”