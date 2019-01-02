Va. Baby Dies After Fall — and Babysitter Allegedly Refused Mom's Pleas on Phone to Call Ambulance

Instead of dialing 911 when the 7-month-old girl she was caring for went limp following a serious fall, investigators in Virginia allege 33-year-old Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez phoned the child’s mother, refusing the mom’s pleas to call an ambulance for the unresponsive baby.

Godinez-Gonzalez has been at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond since her arrest Dec. 28, 2018, on a single felony child neglect charge. She is expected to enter a plea to the charge when she goes before a judge Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a statement from the Chesterfield County Police, the deceased baby, Ashley Michelle Bonilla Rodriguez, was inside her family’s Chesterfield home on Dec. 27, 2018, under the care of her babysitter, Godinez-Gonzalez.

Ashley allegedly fell on Dec. 27, 2018, the statement reads, striking her head in the process.

The little girl was rushed to a local hospital after her mother called police.

Eddie Villa, a friend of the little girl’s family, spoke with WWBT about the terrifying call Ashley’s mother received.

“She told her, ‘What’s wrong with my child? Call the ambulances if she’s unresponsive,’ ” Villa explained. “She refused to. She told her to come pick [Ashley] up.”

Ashley was diagnosed with severe head trauma after sustaining a skull fracture. The baby was unresponsive the last three days of her life.

She died on Dec. 30, 2018.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.</b

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Godinez-Gonzalez was represented by a defense attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.