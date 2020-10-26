The dog, a German Shepherd mixed-breed, had been with the family for about eight years

Va. 2-Month-Old Is Fatally Mauled by German Shepherd Mix While Sleeping Next to Parents' Bed

The parents of a 2-month-old woke up to a scene of devastation when their family dog attacked their baby girl, who was sleeping near them, according to a press release.

At 3:16 a.m., Hampton Police responded to a call for a "vicious canine attack," according to a press release issued by the department.

"[T]he infant's parents were sleeping in their bed when they were awakened by a large amount of motion," the release stated. "The child’s father observed the extensive injuries to the child and immediately euthanized the canine."

The injuries to the child were consistent with an attack, Hampton Police Sgt. Amanda Moreland told local newspaper The Daily Press. "One parent called the police while the other shot and killed the dog."

Moreland told the paper the child was sleeping next to her parents' bed.

The unidentified infant was pronounced dead at the scene, police stated in its release.

The dog, a German Shepherd mixed-breed, had been with the family for about eight years, the paper reported. The dog had no history of being aggressive, Moreland told the paper.

“There is nothing that would indicate this was anything other than a tragic accident,” Moreland told the paper.