Viral Video Shows Sixth Grader Allegedly Body Slammed by Police Officer

Valdez, 12, says the officer believed she was going to fight another student when she says she just wanted to talk

An online video of a middle school police officer allegedly body slamming a student has sparked an investigation by the San Antonio Independent School District, PEOPLE confirms.

The video, which has gone viral shows 12-year-old Janissa Valdez being thrown against the floor by officer Joshua Kehm on March 29, according to a statement released by the SAISD.

The incident took place at Rhodes Middle School and was witnessed by a group of students who captured it on their cell phones.

“The video is very disturbing, and we immediately began investigations, which are being conducted by both District police and District administration,” Leslie Price of the SAISD said in the statement obtained by PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, Kehm was put on paid leave, the statement reported.

Kehm is an officer with the school district police department, not the city police department.

“We do not tolerate excessive force in this District,” Price said.

Speaking to local media, Janissa said the other students anticipated a fight between her and another student, however, Janissa just wanted to talk.

“I was going up to her to tell her let’s go somewhere else so we could talk but that’s when the cop thought I was going at her,” she said.