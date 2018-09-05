Viral Video Shows Mom Dunking Son's Head in Toilet and Flushing — But She Claims it Was 'Joke'

Police are investigating a Florida mother who is seen in a viral Facebook video dunking her young son’s head in a toilet while the boy can apparently be heard crying and screaming, PEOPLE confirms.

But the woman, Kaitlyn Wolf, of Leesburg, told local station WESH that the video has been blown out of proportion and was merely a prank.

“It was just a joke,” Wolf said. “Everyone is like, ‘Ugh.’ His face didn’t get wet. It’s not a dirty toilet. He wasn’t being tortured in any way.”

In the 13-second video clip, a child can be heard off camera saying, “God, that’s mean.”

The video shows Wolf holding her son’s arms behind his back while she lowers his head into the toilet as he can be heard screaming, “No!”

But Wolf told WKMG that the video is deceptive.

“It sounds like he was hysterically crying but he’s not — he’s laughing at the same time,” she said. “After the video was done, he goes, ‘Let’s do it again.’ ”

Both local police and Florida’s Department of Children and Families are investigating the incident, according to a statement from the Leesburg Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

“The Leesburg Police Department has received multiple calls and messages about a recently shared Facebook video, depicting a woman holding her son’s head inside the rim of a toilet. The incident is currently under investigation by the Department of Children and Families, and Detectives are also working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate criminal prosecution.”

Wolf said her 10-year-old son filmed the video, which she sent to a former friend who then sent it to another friend who posted it online.

As of Wednesday, the video, which was posted Saturday, had more than 430,000 views and had been shared 10,000 times.

Wolf said since the video went viral, she has received death threats.

“I would never do it again. I would never want this explosion of hate,” she said.

PEOPLE was not immediately available to reach Wolf for comment Wednesday.