Viral Tesla Stunt Crash Sparks LAPD Investigation, Authorities Name TikToker as Person of Interest

A social media influencer has publicly claimed to be behind the viral stunt where a Tesla flew through the air and crashed into parked cars in a Los Angeles neighborhood

An alarming video that shows an airborne Tesla crashing into parked cars has sparked an investigation by police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a social media statement that the incident, which took place at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday in Echo Park, involved an unknown driver of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM. The driver performed a dangerous, high-speed stunt that sent the vehicle flying before it slammed onto a steep residential street, colliding with two vehicles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video, which was first posted on Twitter over the weekend, has since been re-shared by the LAPAD's central division in an attempt to collect more information about the incident. Police say the driver and others involved fled the scene following the crash. On Sunday, LAPD announced a reward of $1,000 for anyone who is able to provide information leading to identification and arrest of the driver for the "misdemeanor hit-and-run."

​​Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

LAPD later shared that they are no longer asking for the public's assistance after several tips allegedly identified the driver as social media influencer Dominykas Zeglaitis (known as Durte Dom), who was previously part of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad.

Zeglaitis claimed to be responsible for the incident on his YouTube channel, which has 810,000 subscribers.

"I just crashed my new Tesla," he wrote alongside a video of him behind the wheel before cutting to the clip of the vehicle flying through the air.

The same video has since been deleted from his TikTok account, which has 2.7 million followers. In another TikTok video, Zeglaitis claimed to be intoxicated during the stunt while another post shows the influencer mocking the LAPD's investigation of the incident.

"LAPD didn't like my stunt," he wrote alongside a clip paired with N.W.A's "F--- Tha Police," adding, "look mom i'm famous," in another clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zeglaitis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Police say they have reached out to Zeglaitis as a person of interest based on his social media posts but no arrests have been made.

"Over 90% of the tips are of the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter," LAPD's Central Traffic Division tweeted. "He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account."