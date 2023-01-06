Violence Erupts in Mexico After Arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, Son of Notorious Drug Lord 'El Chapo'

Violence has erupted throughout the Mexican state of Sinaloa following the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, the son of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Described as "a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel" by the U.S. State Department, Guzmán was arrested Thursday in the state capital Culiacan, reported the Associated Press.

He was later transferred to Mexico City, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval told reporters, per Time.

Guzmán — nicknamed "the Mouse" — was previously arrested by federal authorities in October 2019, and later released on the orders of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, CNN reported.

His arrest was made just days before López Obrador is due to host President Joe Biden in Mexico ahead of their North American Leaders' Summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the AP.

"This is a significant blow to the Sinaloa cartel and major victory for the rule of law. It will not, however, impede the flow of drugs into the U.S." Mike Vigil, the DEA's former Chief of International Operations, said, per the outlet. "Hopefully, Mexico will extradite him to the U.S."

Martin Urista/AP/Shutterstock

After Guzmán's arrest, violence including shootings and looting was reported by local media, with one police officer killed and 27 other people injured, according to Time.

Most of those injured were police and members of the military, Ruben Rocha Moya, governor of Sinaloa, told Radio Formula, per the outlet.

Juan Carlos Cruz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Roadblocks were also set up by gang members, who set fire to vehicles and attacked a local airport, the BBC added.

More than 100 flights were canceled at three Sinaloa airports, the BBC continued, and two planes were hit by gunfire, including one while preparing to take off.

Guzmán's father is currently serving a life sentence in the U.S. after he was found guilty in 2019 of drug trafficking and money laundering.