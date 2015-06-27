Hudson River Kayaker Vincent Viafore Laid to Rest: He Lived Life to the Fullest and Would Want Us to Do the Same

Hundreds of mourners turned out Saturday for the funeral of Vincent Viafore, the 46-year-old kayaker whose fiancée was charged with his murder.

IN a heart-felt eulogy delivered to a standing-room crowd of about 400 in St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie, New York, Viafore’s sister, Laura Viafore-Rice, recalled her “fun-loving” and big-hearted brother, who never hesitated to give a homeless person a few dollars or interrupt his day to take a little girl to get her bike fixed.

“He tried to make everyone happy,” said Viafore-Rice.

“Vinny will be missed every day, and will never be forgotten,” she continued. “Remember Vinny enjoyed life every day to the fullest and he would want us to do the same.”

Viafore went missing on April 19 when his kayak capsized in the Hudson River.

His body was missing until May 24, when police recovered Viafore from the Hudson River. The Orange County Medical Examiner then performed an autopsy. The results have not yet been released.

Viafore-Rice remembered Vinny’s a passion for volleyball and pool, and running along a walkway. He also loved to cook, and mastered the art of making smoked ribs. “This became his signature dish,” she said.

She gave special thanks to Vinny’s large circle of friends, whom she called “amazing,” as well as the many new and old friends who have expressed their never-ending love and support.

“From tragedy, I feel we need to find something good to help us go on,” she said. “Without all of you, we never would have been able to continue moving forward.”

Viafore-Rice ended the eulogy with an invitation for mourners to do what Vinny would have wanted them to do. “Let’s celebrate his life,” she said, words followed by a rousing round of applause.

