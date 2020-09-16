"I couldn't look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that, because it's just not in my brain," Fualaau says in a new interview

Vili Fualaau Says He'd 'Probably Go and Seek Some Help' If He Were Attracted to Someone Underage

Two months after former teacher and convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau died from stage 4 cancer, her husband is speaking out — and saying that he would "seek some help" if he were attracted to a minor.

In an interview on Wednesday's The Dr. Oz Show, Vili Fualaau shares details of his marriage to Letourneau, who sexually abused him when he was just 12 years old. In the interview, Dr. Oz notes that Fualaau is now roughly the age that his wife was when she began abusing him — and asks what he would do if he found himself attracted to child.

"I'd probably go and seek some help," Fualaau says. "I couldn't look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that, because it's just not in my brain. It's nothing that I'm attracted to. I mean, we all have our preferences, and that's just not something that I would go towards."

Letourneau was a sixth-grade teacher in 1996 when she began sexually abusing Fualaau. Ultimately, she was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for child rape. She twice became pregnant with Fualaau’s children before he was 15, despite court orders aimed at keeping them apart.

By the time she was released from prison, Fualaau was an adult — and he petitioned the court to allow them to see each other. A restraining order against Letourneau was dropped, but Letourneau remained a registered sex offender in Washington state until her death.

The couple married in 2005, despite the criminal history of their relationship. However, Letourneau and Fualaau split in 2017 after Fualaau filed for legal separation.

As the split proceeded, Letourneau and Fualaau still lived together and were occasionally spotted out in the Seattle area. They both remained active in the lives of their two daughters, Georgia and Audrey.

Despite the separation, Fualaau was by Letourneau's side when she died, and she left much of her estate to him in her will.

In a joint statement after Letourneau's death, the Fualaaus and Letourneaus said they were "deeply saddened" about her death. They added that Letourneau died "peacefully" after a six-month health battle.

Fualaau 's intereview on The Dr. Oz Show will air on Wednesday. Check local listings for airtimes.