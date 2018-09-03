Video Shows Woman Leading Police on 100 mph Chase Before Fleeing Car Carrying Baby

Recently-released police video shows a female motorist leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash — before running through traffic while holding her baby.

According to the video, which was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the June 15 incident began when a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes SUV. The female driver, identified by the DPS as 29-year-old Caitlyn Rodriguez, allegedly had outstanding warrants and fled the stop in her vehicle and can be seen in the video zooming past other cars going about 100 mph, according to police.

At one point, a trooper is seen setting up a tire deflation device across the road, and when the vehicle drives over the device, it sustains a flat tire, according to text accompanying the video.

Still, the vehicle continues: It is seen crossing a median onto another road before going off the road entirely. Seconds later, it veers into oncoming traffic and then goes through a red light.

Ultimately, the vehicle crashes into a flatbed truck stopped at an intersection. At that point, the driver is seen getting out of the vehicle before grabbing the carseat attachment containing a baby and then running with the baby on the road through traffic.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman with Baby Leads Texas Police on High-Speed Car Chase Before Crashing

Subsequently, the woman allegedly attempts to carjack another vehicle, according to the video’s text. Soon, officers arrive on the scene and arrest Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was charged with child endangerment, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, according to the video.

Catilyn Rodriguez Bexar County Sheriffs Offic

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The baby was uninjured and was placed with Child Protective Services, according to the video.

The status of the charges against Rodriguez wasn’t immediately clear, and it also wasn’t immediately clear if she has retained an attorney.

In an email to PEOPLE, DPS Sgt. Dan Cockrell confirmed the charges against Rodriguez but wrote, “This is no additional information to be released at this time.”