VIDEO: Officer Body-Slams Female Student Who Refused to Leave a Classroom (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)

A Richland County, South Carolina, school resource officer is being investigated after a video that appeared to show him body-slamming a black female high school student was posted online Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

The officer has been identified as Deputy Ben Fields, and he has been placed on administrative duties with pay while authorities look into the incident at Spring Valley High School, Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson tells PEOPLE.

In the video, which can be watched below, Fields appears to approach a female student who is seated at a desk. He puts his left arm on her left arm, then wraps his right arm around her neck and flips the desk over in an apparent attempt to remove the student from the desk. He then spins the desk around upside down and pulls the girl out of it, before restraining her. (Warning: This video contains disturbing content.)

Police said that the student had been asked to leave the classroom, but refused, at which point the school resource officer was called in to help. The student was told she was under arrest, but still apparently refused to leave, leading Fields to physically remove her from her seat.

In a statement, school district superintendent Debbie Hamm said she found the video deeply concerning. “Student safety is and always will be the District’s top priority,” Hamm said. “The District will not tolerate any actions that jeopardize the safety of our students.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the incident, Fox News reports.

The female student was arrested for disturbing the peace and released to her parents following the incident.

