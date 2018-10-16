Video Shows Moments Before Aspiring Model Crashes After Mysteriously Being Shot in the Neck

Authorities in Georgia have released a new video of the moments before an Atlanta-based aspiring model was fatally shot in the neck and swerved into oncoming traffic while driving to work earlier this month.

Kelsey Quayle, 28, was shot in the neck while on her way to work on the morning of Oct. 8. Two days later, she was taken off of life support and died.

On Friday, the Clayton County Police Department released surveillance footage from a nearby QuikTrip of the minutes leading up to the incident. The investigation is classified as a homicide, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Authorities are looking for the drivers of a white SUV and a gray sedan seen on the footage passing Quayle’s vehicle as it drives in the lanes of oncoming traffic. Investigators believe the people associated with those vehicles may be able to provide additional information.

They are also asking anyone who was driving that morning in the area or along Upper Riverdale Road in Clayton County around 7 a.m. to contact detectives at 770-477-3648.

Quayle had reportedly moved with her boyfriend from California about two months before the shooting because there were better modeling prospects in Atlanta, the Journal-Constitution reported.

She was shot in the neck and drifted into oncoming traffic, colliding with two other vehicles, police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Quayle was on her way to the dentist’s office in Riverdale where she worked when she was shot, according to local TV station WAGA.

Originally, medical personnel believed Quayle had sustained her injuries from the car accident. It was only after she was transported to the hospital that doctors realized she had been shot, the police statement said.

Before she was taken off of life support, Quayle’s family told local station WSB that she was brain dead. Her death was confirmed by NBC News, WAGA and WSB.

Police told WSB last week that they had “no reports of anyone reporting any gunfire, no reports of anybody driving erratically.”

“I just want to know who did this,” Quayle’s sister said last week, according to the station. “It’s ridiculous. She didn’t deserve this.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.