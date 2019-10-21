Video Shows Missing Ala. Girl, 3, With Man Moments Before Disappearance: ‘Something Done Impromptu’

Image zoom Kamille "cupcake" McKinney AMBER ALERT - Kamille "cupcake" McKinney/Facebook

As the search or 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney enters its second week, authorities in Alabama are staying hopeful as they search for a man caught on video with the toddler.

“I don’t believe that a lot of planning went into it. I think it was maybe something done impromptu,” said Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said at a press conference Friday. “In my heart, I believe that she is in and around the area and we are hoping to bring her home safely.

In the video released Friday, a young girl believed to be Kamille is seen playing with another little girl outside an apartment complex on the evening of Oct. 12. After several minutes, a man walks by the girls, who continue to play. Then, a second man walks by and engages with the girls, who follow him out of frame.

Police are asking for help in identifying the second man who is seen speaking to the girls in the video. He is considered a suspect.

“We’re hoping that someone will see this video and recognize the individual on there or he himself will say ‘Hey, that’s me,’ and whatever information they can provide, we’d greatly appreciate it,” Smith said.

Smith told reporters there is no motive for Kamille’s alleged abduction at this time.

Kamille is the subject of an AMBER Alert. She is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen wearing “a pink T-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows,” according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was not wearing shoes.

On Sunday, More Than Conquerors Faith Church and Crime Stoppers came together to host an event called Cupcakes for Cupcake. The fundraiser sold cupcakes for $3 and raised $3,000, WTOC reports, raising the reward for Kamille’s safe return to at least $25,000.

“Everyday I wake up, I’m looking at the news. I’m looking at social media. Just driving around Birmingham, I’m like, ‘I wonder where Cupcake is. You think she’s here?’” said Maurcia Neely, who purchased a cupcake, told WTOC. “We are just concerned about her and her well-being.”

Anyone with information is urged to call call Birmingham police at 205-254-0841 or 911.