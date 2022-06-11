Video Shows Kids Playing with Gasoline and Fire Moments Before Connecticut Boy, 6, Was Severely Burned

An investigation into the events that led up to Dominick Krankall suffering third-degree burns in April remains ongoing

WARNING: The story below contains a photograph that depicts a child's burn injuries

After a 6-year-old Connecticut boy suffered third-degree burns on April 24, new evidence has been provided to police as they continue to investigate the horrific incident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dominick Krankall's family previously spoke out after he was rushed to the hospital saying they believe that the young boy was injured at the hands of a neighborhood bully.

The mother of the child accused by Dominick's family of throwing an on-fire ball at the boy has now provided surveillance footage to the police that shows the moments leading up to the 6-year-old being injured.

The surveillance video, which has not been released publicly, reportedly shows four children (ages 6, 7, 8 and 11) playing in the backyard, according to the Connecticut Post. At one point, the three younger kids douse a soccer ball in gasoline and start kicking it around the yard.

However, the incident takes place just out of view and does not clearly depict what happened.

Connecticut Boy, 6, Suffers Third-Degree Burns to His Face After 'Bully' Sets Him on Fire Dominick Krankall | Credit: gofundme

An unidentified neighbor has denied her child's involvement and said that she plans to release the surveillance footage to the public.

"I'm feeling really, really good right now," the woman told CT Post. "It's been a dark cloud, it's been very emotional, it's been a lot of mental stress."

No charges have been filed but BPD's investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, the Bridgeport Police Department released a statement saying that the video footage available did not show any deliberate act, according to WFSB News.

"At this juncture in the investigation, Bridgeport police and fire have reviewed known video portraying portions of the actual incident," police said in a news release provided to the outlet. "The video footage recorded four children (ages 6, 7, 8, and 11) playing together in the rear yard of the residence. At least three of the children (ages 6, 7 and 8) were observed playing with fire and gasoline. There is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other."

Bully burn victim. Boy's name: Dominick Krankall Photo credits: Courtesy of Krankall Family Credit: Courtesy of Krankall Family

BPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dominick's mother Maria Rua previously recounted the moments following the incident. "I heard him screaming, 'Mommy, help me. They set me on fire,'" she told PEOPLE, adding that "his leg was still smoking, and his face was bright red."

The boy's sister Kayla Deegan claimed that Dominick had "been bullied for a while" by the other kid, writing that it "escalated to a deadly intent" on a GoFundMe page that has since raised nearly $600,000.

"The kid covered a ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and threw it at him," Deegan alleged. "All in the matter of SECONDS. Dom has second and third degree burns on his face and leg. He's going to be scarred for life mentally and physically."

Deegan shared an update Wednesday regarding the surveillance footage. "We have not been allowed to see the video. It is unfortunately not being shared with us," she wrote on the GoFundMe, noting that her brother's story "has never changed."

"We wish no ill will on the family of our former friends, and we apologize for the emotional way this had evolved," Deegan added.