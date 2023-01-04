Video Shows Idaho Murder Suspect Being Pulled Over on Cross-Country Drive in White Hyundai Elantra

The suspect in the University of Idaho murders was pulled over twice in one day while on a cross-country roadtrip from Washington to his home state of Pennsylvania in mid-December.

Body camera footage released this week shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, and a passenger being stopped in Hancock County, Indiana, on Dec. 15 for following a vehicle too closely. Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra and was released with a verbal warning.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the slayings of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho, while in bed.

"At the time of the traffic stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the crimes in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number of the white Hyundai Elantra which was being reported in the media to have been seen in an around where the crime occurred," the Hancock County Sheriff's Office said in a statement obtained by multiple outlets.

Less than 10 minutes after the first stop, the vehicle was pulled over for a second time by Indiana State Police for the same offense, the statement reads. Kohberger was released again with a verbal warning.

Kohberger, a Ph.D student who was studying criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash. — which is less than a 20 minute drive away from the residence where the students were stabbed to death — was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30.

Kohberger's attorney in Pennsylvania, Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, told CNN that the suspect was in Pennsylvania for the holidays. He drove home with his father and arrived in the state on Dec. 17, the outlet reports.

On Tuesday, Kohberger made a brief court appearance in Pennsylvania and waived extradition, which means he has voluntarily agreed to return to Idaho to face the charges against him. Once he is in Idaho, a probable cause affidavit will legally be allowed to be unsealed.

Bryan Kohberger on Jan. 3, 2023. Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

According to Fox News, Kohberger has left Pennsylvania and is currently on his way to Idaho.

No motive for the killings has been released, and it is unclear at this time if Kohberger had a prior connection to the Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and Chapin.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone with information about the killings or Bryan Kohberger to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.