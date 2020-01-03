Video Shows Girl, 12, Saving 2-Year-Old Brother From Restaurant Abduction Attempt

Image zoom Getty

An Oklahoma 12-year-old is being hailed as a hero after she allegedly stopped a woman from kidnapping her 2-year-old brother — and the struggle was caught on camera.

In December, Makayla Phillips was eating lunch at a restaurant in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was seated with her grandmother, 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother.

Shortly after they were seated, a woman approached them, and showed a disturbing amount of affection to the two younger children. “She walked up to them and gave both of them a kiss,” Makayla told Fox 19. “My grandma, she thought it was weird and not right, so she decided to move us to a different table.”

The woman — who has not been identified by authorities — walked away, but soon approached again.

“She picked him up and took one step, but I grabbed him back from her and yelled at her and said don’t touch my brother,” Mikayla told KJRH-TV. “We were just yelling and she was saying my brother was her baby, and I was just yelling back at her saying that’s not her baby. That’s my brother.”

The entire confrontation was caught on camera.

Image zoom WZDX News

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Makayla’s loud reaction drew attention to restaurant employees, who told the woman to leave. As she walked out, the woman allegedly began to make shocking claims. “She was talking about how she had a baby and she decapitated her baby and how she did all these things to her baby,” Makayla told Fox 19. “She was a very disturbed woman. A very disturbed woman.”

Makayla’s mother, Crystal Phillips, was at work during the incident. When she heard what happened, she says she began thinking that her family narrowly averted tragedy. She said that the surveillance video was terrifying.

“That’s hard to watch,” Phillips tells Fox 19. “Anyone grabbing my child, even for just a split second, I think the worst. What could have happened, what would have happened if [Makayla] wasn’t there.”

Lawton Police are now investigating the incident. So far, no arrests have been made.