Man Who Murdered Girlfriend, Her 2 Children Captured on Video Casually Saying, 'I Murdered 4 People'

British authorities have released dramatic footage of the moment a convicted murderer confessed to killing his partner and 3 children.

Damien Bendall, 32, admitted the murders after police were called to an address in the town of Killamarsh, North Derbyshire on Sept. 19, 2021.

Inside the home on Chandos Crescent, officers found the bodies of Bendall's partner Terri Harris, 35, and her children, John-Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11, along with Lacey's close friend Connie Gent, 11, who had stayed overnight for a sleepover.

"Bendall was outside the house, and he calmly told the two officers that they would find four bodies inside," Derbyshire Constabulary said Wednesday in a release.

"Bendall had formed a relationship with Terri during previous months leading up to her murder, and they lived together at Chandos Crescent with John-Paul and Lacey," it added. "He was quickly arrested at the scene."

On Wednesday, Bendall was handed a total of five whole life sentences for rape and murder at Derby Crown Court in the English midlands, around 130 miles north of London.

"The level of force and violence which was used in these attacks show they were carried out with one intention, and that was to take the lives of Terri, John-Paul, Lacey and Connie," Detective Inspector Mark Shaw said in a release. "They had all, by the nature of their relationship, come to trust Bendall and he took the opportunity to shatter that trust and carry out the horrendous acts. The force and weapon he used would have meant they were very quickly left incapacitated."

"It is also impossible to comprehend the nature of the further attack on Lacey for all those involved," continued Shaw. "The families of each victim have had to endure more than 15 months of unimaginable distress and anxiety, but at least today they will have some reassurance that Bendall will not be able to cause more harm. As an investigation team, we have nothing but admiration for the way in which the families have conducted themselves, from helping the team with our enquiries through to having to relive the events through the court process. I personally would like to thank them for that."

DI Shaw added: "My thanks go out to every single person involved in this operation both in the way they have diligently sought to gather the evidence and conducted themselves when faced with some of the most harrowing circumstances we have seen. Whilst we, as officers and staff members in law enforcement expect to face difficulties, no one should have to deal with such tragedy."

When sentencing Bendall, judge Lord Justice Nigel Sweeney, said that he would be jailed for the rest of his life because "the seriousness of your offences is so exceptionally high."

"You began a relationship with Terri Harris in April 2020. During the course of that you were abusive and controlling," said the judge. "You took various drugs and were violent and unstable. On the evening of Saturday 18 September while with Terri and the three children you were under the influence of cocaine and cannabis. You carried out a brutal and vicious attack on a defenseless woman and three children."

