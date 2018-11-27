Teen Video Gamer Arrested After Fellow Online Player Allegedly Hears Him Raping Underaged Girl

A Florida video gamer has been arrested after another online player he was competing against allegedly heard him raping a 15-year-old girl.

On June 28, Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, was in the middle of a game of Grand Theft Auto at his home in Pasco County when he allegedly told another gamer that he was going to “smash” a girl who was over at his house, ABC Action News reported.

The player, who has not been named by authorities, then claims Fabian took a pause on the game for about 15 minutes.

During that time, Fabian’s microphone was still on and the online player alleged that he could hear the victim yelling “no” and pleading with Fabian to stop.

According to the affidavit, obtained by ABC Action News, the victim told Fabian to stop at least four times, but he allegedly proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her.

Fabian later signed back on to the game and continued to play.

Fox 13 reported that the victim, who has also not been named, told authorities that during the alleged sexual assault, Fabian covered her mouth with his hands and forced her to lay on his bed.

The victim’s account was later confirmed by a medical examination, which showed traces of Fabian’s DNA on her thigh, identifying him as the suspect, according to Fox 13 and WFLA.

Fabian was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between ages 12 and 15 years old.

According to WFLA, the additional charge is from an alleged rape on June 4.

“He was arrested in June for another case involving a different 15-year-old girl, where he allegedly raped her in his home as well,” Pasco Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Doll told the outlet.

Fabian is currently being held at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center, The Miami Herald reported.

A lawyer for Fabian could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE.