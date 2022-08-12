Video Footage Shows OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Hitting Boyfriend a Month Before His Murder

Prosecutors in southern Florida have released surveillance video from late February that allegedly shows OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney attacking her boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, a month before his murder.

The minute-long footage — which was shot inside a private elevator — was shown to reporters during a Thursday press conference about Clenney's arrest in Hawaii on Wednesday.

In the footage, Clenney, 26, is seen repeatedly hitting Obumseli, 27.

After the couple is seen entering the elevator on Feb. 21, and before the door closes, Clenney starts aggressively attacking Obumseli.

Obumseli is punched several times in the head and face and hit in the back and arms. All the while, he tries to push Clenney back and away from him. At no time does Obumseli strike Clenney in defense.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Rundle said that the suspect's two-year-long relationship with Obumseli was "violent and toxic."

An image from the surveillance footage. Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Obumseli's death was an avoidable "tragedy," Rundle said, adding that he'd died from being stabbed in the chest.

Rundle said the couple's relationship was "tempestuous and combative" and that security in their apartment building, intent on evicting them, had been documenting all of the loud arguments that happened between Clenney and Obumseli, as well as complaints their neighbors had made.

Courtney Clenney. Hawai‘i Police Department

The couple broke up and rekindled their relationship several times — most recently in late March, when Clenney kicked him out of their apartment, Rundle said.

The two were back together in early April.

The alleged murder happened on April 3, inside their apartment.

Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli. Christian Obumseli/Instagram

Clenney called 911, saying Obumseli had been stabbed and needed help. In audio of that call, Obumseli can be heard saying that he's dying, and is losing feeling in his arm.

Clenney is also heard on the call saying, "I'm so sorry, baby."

Rundle said the couple's abusive relationship "didn't have to end in tragedy with Christian as a victim of domestic violence."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Clenney goes by the name Courtney Taylor on social media and has millions of subscribers to her OnlyFans account.

Clenney's lawyer has said his client acted in self-defense.

She is charged with murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon and has yet to enter a plea to that single count.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.