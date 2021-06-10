Sierra Halseth, 16, and her boyfriend Aaron Guerrero, 18, are accused of killing her father in his Las Vegas home

Police Obtain Video of Teen Girl and Boyfriend Laughing About Allegedly Murdering Her Father

A newly-released video shows a teen couple apparently joking about killing someone just days after the girl's father was found stabbed and set on fire in his home.

The video, which was released recently by a Nevada court, was part of evidence submitted by prosecutors in the case of Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, 16, both of whom are charged with murder and other charges in connection with the death of Halseth's father, Daniel Halseth, 45.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Welcome back to our YouTube channel," Guerrero says on the cell phone video, CBS 8 News Now reports. "Day 3 after murdering somebody."

"Whoa!," Halseth says while giggling. "Don't put that on camera."

"It was worth it," Guerrero says, as he taps her cheek and puts a hand around her throat.

In addition to murder, the teen couple was charged last month with conspiracy, arson, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card after Daniel Halseth's body was found on April 9 in the garage of his Las Vegas home.

Daniel Halseth Daniel Halseth | Credit: Facebook

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective Matthew Hocking told the grand jury that when he arrived at the scene, "There was a very strong odor of lighter fluid," according to court grand jury transcripts obtained by PEOPLE.

Once inside, police found a chainsaw, circular saw, numerous gallon-size bottles of lighter fluid and a handsaw.

Daniel Halseth, a computer technician, had been stabbed multiple times and stuffed inside a sleeping bag before he was set on fire.

"Mr. Halseth was completely burned from head to toe," Hocking said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In the home, police also found multiple receipts from WinCo supermarket and Home Depot for bleach, a circular saw with extra blades, lighter fluid, gloves and cloth packaging.

Police also discovered surveillance footage from Home Depot and WinCo that allegedly showed Halseth carrying bottles of bleach and Guerrero with a cart that contained a circular saw and lighter fluid.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which cites court documents, the couple dated for about seven months but were forbidden to see each other after their parents discovered their plan to run away to Los Angeles.

After the killing, the couple allegedly fled the state in Daniel's car and purchased a train ticket, after which they were picked up by the Salt Lake City Transit Authority.

The attorneys for the couple could not be reached for comment. They have yet to enter a plea.