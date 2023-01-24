Monterey Park Shooting: Coroner Identifies All 11 Fatal Victims

All 11 fatal victims in Saturday's massacre at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., have now been identified by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

They are:

My Nhan, 65, female

Lilian Li, 63, female

Xiujuan Yu, 57, female

Muoi Ung, 67, female

Hong Jian, 62, female

Diana Tom, 70, female

Yu Kao, 72, male

Chia Yau, 76, male

Valentino Alvero, 68, male

Wen Yu, 64, male

Ming Ma, 72, male

The mass shooting, which wounded a number of other victims, took place on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in various Asian communities. Earlier that day, tens of thousands of revelers had come together locally to enjoy the celebrations.

Just minutes after the shooting rampage at the Star, the gunman headed to another nearby dance venue with his weapon, but was heroically thwarted by an employee, Brandon Tsay, who police say prevented additional deaths.

After being disarmed at the second studio, the shooter fled. He was at large until mid-day Sunday, when he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Torrance, about 30 miles away from Monterey Park. He shot himself after authorities used armored vehicles to find the white van he was driving.

The shooter, identified by police as Huu Can Tran, 72 was a Hemet, Calif., resident who reportedly had been a patron of Star Dance Studio.

The motive of the shooting remains unknown.

Monterey Park has a population of about 60,000 people, 65% of whom are Asian, per the 2020 census.

The New York Times reports that in the 1990s, the city claimed to be the first city in the continental United States where the majority of residents were of Asian descent.

Various GoFundMe pages have been launched to help raise money for the victims' families.