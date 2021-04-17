8 Victims in Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility Identified: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Eight people were killed and five injured in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility Thursday before the gunman took his own life

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department named the eight victims of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday night.

The eight were identified by police as Matthew R Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

According to the New York Times, some family members of the deceased provided different ages and spellings for the victims Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Amarjit Sekhon, 49; and Jaswinder Kaur Singh, 70.

The gunman, who took his own life, injured five other victims.

Those victims' names will not be released, police said on Friday.

At least four of the victims in the shooting are of the Sikh community.

The Sikh Coalition spoke to victim Johal's grandchild Komal Chohan.

"I am heartbroken to confirm that my naniji (maternal grandmother), Amarjeet Kaur Johal, is among those killed in the senseless shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis," Chohan, who is a community member, told the organization. "My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough--our community has been through enough trauma."

Chohan added that members of the Sikh community are "still working to identify others who were injured and killed on Thursday night" and many community members "are traumatized."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired inside the Fedex Ground-Plainfield Operation Center shortly after 11 p.m and discovered multiple victims with gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

FedEx confirmed employees of the company were among the dead, according to the AP.

Sikh Coalition Executive Director extended his "deepest condolences" to the victims in a statement.

"While we don't yet know the motive of the shooter, he targeted a facility known to be heavily populated by Sikh employees, and the attack is traumatic for our community as we continue to face senseless violence," the Executive Director said. "Further traumatizing is the reality that many of these community members, like Sikhs we have worked with in the past, will eventually have to return to the place where their lives were almost taken from them."

Craig McCartt, deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis, said that the gunman began firing almost immediately after exiting his vehicle in the complex's parking lot shortly after 11 p.m: "He came to this facility, emerged from his car, and pretty quickly started some random shooting."

McCartt said "no confrontation" and "no disturbance or argument" preceded the gunfire.

On Friday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified Brandon Scott Hole, 19, of Indianapolis, as the mass shooter who began firing his gun almost immediately after exiting his parked car outside the Fedex Ground-Plainfield Operation Center — also known as the FedEx AmeriPlex Building.

The gunman was a former FedEx employee who last worked at the warehouse in the fall of 2020. Police have not discussed his motive.

The shooter used a rifle to carry out the mass killing.

Indiana State Police detectives, IIMPD Homicide detectives, The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Coroner's Office (MCCO) are all assisting in an investigation.

FedEx released a statement regarding the violence early Friday morning.