The shooting began at about around 6 p.m. at the Greenwood Park Mall on July 17

Victims of Indiana Mall Attack, Along with Gunman and 'Good Samaritan' Who Stopped Shooter, Are ID'd

Authorities have identified the three innocent people killed in Sunday's mass shooting at a mall in Indiana, along with the shooter and the bystander who stopped the attack by fatally shooting the gunman.

Those killed were identified as 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also injured in the attack were a 22-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl.

Authorities identified the shooter as Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, who used an AR 15-style rifle he bought in March and fired 24 rounds before he was fatally shot by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, who was shopping at the mall with his girlfriend.

Authorities said the shooter entered the Greenwood Park Mall near the food court at 4:54 p.m. on July 17 and went directly to the restroom where he spent one hour and two minutes preparing. He first shot Gomez and then the Pinedas who were sitting at a table eating dinner in the food court.

The longtime married couple and natives of El Salvador liked to spend time together at the mall and eat in the food court, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The shooter then fired more rounds, hitting the 22-year-old woman in the leg. A bullet fragment that ricocheted off the wall hit the 12-year-old girl as she was fleeing.

The shooter, who was also carrying a pistol, was confronted about two minutes later by Dicken who fired 10 rounds from his Glock handgun.

"He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun," Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said at a press conference Monday. "Was very proficient in that, very tactically sound and as he moved in to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him."

In a statement to CBS, the Greenwood Park Mall said, in part, "We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect."

Authorities found another rifle in the bathroom as well as multiple rounds of ammunition and the shooter's cellphone in the toilet.