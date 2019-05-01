Victims Identified in UNCC Mass Shooting As Alleged Gunman Faces Murder Charges: 'We Are in Shock'

Image zoom The chaotic scene outside the university Tuesday LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities have released the names of the two students killed Tuesday evening when a former student allegedly opened fire inside a classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The school’s chancellor, Philip Dubois, revealed the names of the victims on Wednesday morning.

Dubois said that the students killed were Ellis Parlier, 19, who lived in Midland, North Carolina, and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville, North Carolina.

Four other students injured by gunfire — Drew Pescaro, 19, and Sean Dehart, 20, both of Apex, North Carolina; Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte; and Rami Alramadhan, 20, of Saudi Arabia — are expected to fully recovery from Tuesday’s deadly incident.

Authorities have yet to discuss a possible motive for the shooting.

The shooting began shortly before 6 p.m., and the university was quickly put on lockdown.

Not long after the shooting, police arrested the alleged gunman, Trystan Andrew Terrell.

The 22-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of and discharge of a firearm on educational property.

At a press conference Tuesday night, campus police said they received reports of a suspect armed with a pistol that had shot several students and multiple officers before entering one of the campus buildings.

Police promptly disarmed the suspect before taking him into custody.

Later, as he was being led into a police station Tuesday night, a crush of reporters asked Terrell what happened at the school.

Smiling, he replied, “I went into a classroom and shot some guys.”

It was unclear Wednesday morning if Terrell had entered pleas to the charges or had an attorney of record who could comment on his behalf.

After news of the shooting broke, Mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles released a statement on Twitter.

“We are in shock to learn of an active shooter situation on the campus of UNC Charlotte. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives, those injured, the entire UNCC community and the courageous first responders who sprang into action to help others,” Lyles wrote.